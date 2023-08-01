Oracle Moat is an ad measurement and marketing analytics suite designed to help advertisers, publishers, and platforms measure media performance across the breadth of their digital and TV advertising campaigns.
Discover the benefits you can achieve—including improved budgeting efficiency, higher returns, cost avoidance/savings—by using Oracle Moat.Get the report
Protect every ad impression against unsuitable content, unseen eyes, and bot traffic with Oracle Advertising Pre-Bid ad verification solutions.Read the data sheet (PDF)
Oracle Moat delivers solutions that are critical to measuring advertising effectiveness, including verification and attention, reach, and frequency as well as sales lift measurement.
Moat Analytics features pre- and post-bid solutions for brand safety, invalid traffic avoidance, and viewability. Advanced attention metrics reveal how consumers are engaging with your ads across channels and devices.
Moat Reach helps you eliminate waste and understand if your ads are reaching the intended audiences at the optimal frequency. Moat Reach gives you insights by using deduplicated impressions that link back to anonymized individuals and households.
Spotify chose Moat because it was a leader in the video measurement space. We always want to provide a first-class experience for our listeners and advertisers. Moat was a great fit, and it still is.
— Rochelle Sanchirico, Spotify global director of SMB marketing
Learn how brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms use Oracle Moat to transform their digital marketing intelligence capabilities. Click on the logos to learn more.
Optimize campaign results, maximize campaign budgets, and reduce the risk to brand reputation with a full suite of brand safety and measurement solutions.
Publishers can discover and optimize the value of their audiences and inventory. Our suite of measurement solutions helps you tell better stories about the effectiveness of your inventory and audiences. Differentiate your offering and maximize the value of your media.
Platforms can easily establish trust and credibility with advertisers and partners by verifying the value of their solutions with Oracle Moat’s independent measurement solutions.
Verify impression delivery in valid, viewable, and brand-safe environments. But don’t stop there. Better understand advertising effectiveness across all channels, measure reach and frequency, and use campaign analytics to see what drove offline lift. You’ll get the full story with Oracle Moat Measurement.
Sam Mansour, Principal Product Manager, Oracle
One of the most dangerous forms of ad fraud is context spoofing (or content injection). This tactic is used by hackers to inject malicious content into a web application, delivering counterfeit content directed by the bad actor. So instead of IVT being attached to a system of botnets creating unsafe ad impressions, the invalid traffic is generated by humans. According to the Open Web Application Security Project, “The attack is typically used as, or in conjunction with, social engineering because the attack is exploiting a code-based vulnerability and user’s trust.” Continue reading to learn more about KissFraud, the latest context spoofing ad fraud scheme found by Oracle.Read the complete article