Oracle identifies new KissFraud context spoofing scheme attached to video piracy websites

Sam Mansour, Principal Product Manager, Oracle

One of the most dangerous forms of ad fraud is context spoofing (or content injection). This tactic is used by hackers to inject malicious content into a web application, delivering counterfeit content directed by the bad actor. So instead of IVT being attached to a system of botnets creating unsafe ad impressions, the invalid traffic is generated by humans. According to the Open Web Application Security Project, “The attack is typically used as, or in conjunction with, social engineering because the attack is exploiting a code-based vulnerability and user’s trust.” Continue reading to learn more about KissFraud, the latest context spoofing ad fraud scheme found by Oracle.