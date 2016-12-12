Java SE Downloads


Java Platform (JDK) 8u111 / 8u112
Java Platform, Standard Edition

Java SE 8u111 / 8u112

Java SE 8u111 includes important security fixes. Oracle strongly recommends that all Java SE 8 users upgrade to this release. Java SE 8u112 is a patch-set update, including all of 8u111 plus additional features (described in the release notes).
Important planned change for MD5-signed JARs

Starting with the April Critical Patch Update releases, planned for April 18 2017, all JRE versions will treat JARs signed with MD5 as unsigned. Learn more and view testing instructions.
For more information on cryptographic algorithm support, please check the JRE and JDK Crypto Roadmap.

JDK

Server JRE

JRE

Which Java package do I need?

  • Software Developers: JDK (Java SE Development Kit). For Java Developers. Includes a complete JRE plus tools for developing, debugging, and monitoring Java applications.
  Administrators running applications on a server:  Server JRE (Server Java Runtime Environment) For deploying Java applications on servers. Includes tools for JVM monitoring and tools commonly required for server applications, but does not include browser integration (the Java plug-in), auto-update, nor an installer.
  • End user running Java on a desktop: JRE: (Java Runtime Environment). Covers most end-users needs. Contains everything required to run Java applications on your system.

Java SE 7 and Java SE 6 updates

Updates for Java SE 7 released after April 2015, and updates for Java SE 6 released after April 2013 are only available to Oracle Customers through My Oracle Support (requires support login). 

Java SE Advanced offers users commercial features, access to critical bug fixes, security fixes, and general maintenance.

Early Access Releases

Early access versions of future releases of the JDK and the JRE are available for testing. These early access releases include future update and future major releases. These releases are licensed only for testing, not for use in production.

 

Early Access of Java SE Releases

JDK 8 Demos and Samples

Demos and samples of common tasks and new functionality available on JDK 8. JavaFX 8 demos and samples are included in the JDK 8 Demos and Samples packages. The source code provided with demos and samples for the JDK is meant to illustrate the usage of a given feature or technique and has been deliberately simplified.

 

Java SE Development Kit (JDK) Cobundles


JDK 8 with NetBeans

This distribution of the JDK includes the NetBeans IDE, which is a powerful integrated development environment for developing applications on the Java platform.
 
Additional Resources


Oracle Java Advanced Management Console

Advanced Management Console (AMC) enables desktop administrators to track and manage Java usage across their organization -- understanding which Java versions are used with which applications and managing compatibility/security. AMC is a commercial product available for Java users who license Java SE Advanced or Java SE Advanced Suite.
Java SE 8 Documentation
Java Cryptography Extension (JCE) Unlimited Strength Jurisdiction Policy Files for JDK/JRE 8

 
Java Time Zone Updater Tool

The TZUpdater tool is to enable an Oracle JDK or JRE user to patch their installation with the most recent timezone data.

 

Java API Documentation Updater Tool 1.3

Java API Documentation Updater Tool repairs-in-place Java API Documentation created with javadoc versions included with JDK 5u45, 6u45, 7u21 and earlier.  See the 7u25 release notes for more information.

 

Java Access Bridge for Java SE 6 and earlier

Java Access Bridge is a technology that exposes the Java Accessibility API in a Microsoft Windows DLL, enabling Java applications and applets that implement the Java Accessibility API to be visible to assistive technologies on Microsoft Windows systems.
Java Access Bridge is integrated into Java SE 7 Update 6 and later. Consequently, you only require Java Access Bridge 2.0.2 for Java SE 6 and earlier.

 

Java Archive

The Java Archive offers access to some of our historical Java releases.
WARNING: These older versions of the JRE and JDK are provided to help developers debug issues in older systems. They are not updated with the latest security patches and are not recommended for use in production.

 

