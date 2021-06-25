AddThis Privacy Policy

2. SCOPE

As described above, this Privacy Policy applies to information received via AddThis Tools installed on a publisher’s website (“Publisher Site”). “Publisher” means the owner or operator of a Publisher Site that incorporates and displays the AddThis Tools and makes the AddThis Tools available to you.

Oracle also provides publishers with a platform where they can perform analytics and customize their websites and/or applications to provide users with more relevant advertising (“AddThis Platform”). This Privacy Policy does not govern the use of the AddThis Platform by the Publisher (or any individual working for the Publisher). In addition, this Privacy Policy does not apply to personal information Oracle collects from Publishers on www.addthis.com (“AddThis Site”) in order to register and administer a Publisher’s account on the AddThis Site and provide the Publisher with access to the AddThis Platform. Oracle’s Privacy Policy on https://www.oracle.com/legal/privacy/privacy-policy.html describes how we process such Publisher personal information.

3. WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PROCESSING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION?

Oracle Corporation and its affiliated entities are responsible for processing AddThis Data described in this Privacy Policy. A list of Oracle entities is available here. Please select a region and country to view the registered address and contact details of the Oracle entity or entities located in each country.

4. WHICH CATEGORIES AND SPECIFIC PIECES OF PERSONAL INFORMATION DO WE PROCESS AND FROM WHAT SOURCES?

The AddThis Tools collect information from the device used by you to interact with Publisher Sites (“AddThis Data”). Note that AddThis Data is not collected from individuals located in the EU/EEA, Switzerland or the UK (collectively referred to in this Privacy Policy as “Europe”).

AddThis Data is collected online and may indirectly identify you. It includes, for example:

unique IDs such as a cookie ID on your browser;

IP addresses and information derived from IP addresses, such as geographic location;

information about your device, such as browser, device type, operating system, the presence or use of ‘apps’, screen resolution, or the preferred language;

the date and time you visited a Publisher Site; and

the referring URL and the web search you used to locate and navigate to a Publisher Site.

We may associate personal information about you with interest segments or profiles as part of the provision of AddThis services to our customers and partners. “Interest segments” are a specific group of consumers that share a common behavior or preference used for marketing by our customers. “Profiles” are a set of attributes about a specific consumer or device, or a set of multiple consumers or devices sharing common attributes used for marketing by our customers.

Oracle may also collect email addresses on behalf of a Publisher to assist the Publisher in creating email lists as part of our AddThis List Building Tools service. More information about this service is available here. Oracle is not responsible for the use and processing of your email address in connection with the AddThis List Building Tools service. We encourage you to read the privacy policies of the Publishers to understand how such Publishers use and share your email addresses.

5. FOR WHAT COMMERCIAL OR BUSINESS PURPOSE DO WE USE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION?

For personal information collected outside Europe, we use personal information for the following commercial purposes:

a) to enable AddThis Tools functionality;

b) to enable AddThis Publishers and Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners to market products and services to you;

c) to provide personalized recommendations and messages;

d) to link browsers and apps across devices;

e) to sync unique identifiers; and

f) to analyze, develop, and improve the AddThis Tools and Oracle products and services.

For personal information collected outside Europe, we use personal information for the following business purposes:

g) to manage the security of our sites, networks, and systems; and

h) to comply with applicable laws and regulations and to operate our business.

These purposes are further specified below.

a) Enable AddThis Tools functionality.

We use AddThis Data to process your request to share content via the AddThis Tools. We also use AddThis Data to customize the AddThis Tools to your usage patterns.

Example: You visit a website and use the AddThis sharing tool on the website to share an article to Facebook.

b) Enable AddThis Publishers and Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners to market products and services to you.

Publishers provide us with AddThis Data so that we can build Segments and Profiles to facilitate personalized interest-based advertising for you by Oracle and our Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners.

Example: A marketing professional working for a travel company wants to reach a group of individuals (also known as an audience) who may be interested in its travel specials to Hawaii. The marketing professional uses AddThis Tools to create an audience interested in travel to Hawaii. If you have visited a travel website previously and have expressed an interest in Hawaiian vacations, you may subsequently see advertisements for a vacation to Hawaii because a cookie has been placed on your device that made you part of that travel company’s audience.

c) Provide personalized recommendations and messages.

Publishers can use AddThis Data and insights provided by AddThis to personalize the Publisher Site.

Example: You visit a site and see content on the site that you find relevant to your interests. Using the example above, if you visit the travel company’s site, you may see specials to Hawaii on the travel company’s homepage. You decide you want to receive additional information from the travel company via email communications and provide your email address to the travel company so they can send you offers and specials directly to your inbox.

d) Link browsers and apps across devices.

For linking Profiles and Segments to enable Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners to connect your interest segments across the various browsers and/or devices you may use for the purposes described in this section.

Example: You are interested in vacations offered by a travel company and have clicked on their online advertising. You are logged into several devices (your desktop, smartphone, and tablet) using the same login. Oracle partners have indicated that you are likely the same user across those same devices. The travel company is able to send vacation offers to you (via de-identified cookie ID) to these different devices.

e) Sync unique identifiers.

The AddThis Tools also incorporate Cookies and Pixels from Oracle partners to enable the synchronization of unique identifiers between Oracle and our third party partners to facilitate online behavioral advertising across the online advertising ecosystem. For a list of those third party partners, please visit: http://www.addthis.com/privacy/pixel-partners. The ‘Opt-Out’ tool available below will opt you out of data collection by Oracle and cease the syncing of unique identifiers with our third party partners. Please see the “What are your choices?” section below for more information.

f) To analyze, develop, improve, and improve the AddThis Tools and Oracle products and services.

We can process AddThis Data for Oracle’s own research and development purposes. For example, to enhance data quality, develop new features and functionality and for statistical analyses related to the performance and operation of the Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud.

g) To manage the security of our sites, networks, and systems.

We can collect usage and systems operations data from the AddThis Tools for security and operations management to help keep Oracle, customer, and partner networks and systems, as well as our products and services, secure. We may also collect usage and systems operations data from the AddThis Tools to investigate and prevent cyber-attacks, malicious activity, or potential fraud, including ad fraud and to detect bots.

h) To comply with applicable laws and regulations and to operate our business.

In some cases, we may process AddThis Data to comply with applicable laws and regulations. For example, to respond to a request from a regulator or to defend a legal claim. We may also process AddThis Data in the operation of our business. For example, to conduct audits and investigations, for finance and accounting, archiving and insurance purposes.

6. WHAT COOKIES, PIXEL TAGS AND OTHER SIMILAR TECHNOLOGIES DOES ADDTHIS USE?

Cookies and similar technologies (e.g., pixels tags and device identifiers) are used by Oracle and our advertising technology partners to recognize you and/or your device(s) on, off and across different services and devices for the purposes specified in Section 5 above.

Cookies are small text files that contain a string of characters and uniquely identify a browser on a connected device. We or our partners use cookies to, among other things, track user trends and collect information about how you use Publishers’ Sites or interact with advertising. Most browsers are initially configured to accept cookies by default. You may, however, be able to change your browser settings to cause your browser to refuse third-party cookies or to indicate when a third-party cookie is being sent. Check your browser's 'help' files to learn more about handling cookies.

Pixel Tags (also called web beacons or clear GIFs) are invisible 1 x 1 pixels that are placed on webpages that use this technology for marketing and measurement purposes. When you access these webpages, pixel tags generate a generic notice of the visit. Pixel tags can be used with cookies or alone. When used with cookies, pixel tags can track activity on a site by a particular device and provide relevant online advertising to you. When you turn off cookies or have opted out of cookies, pixel tags simply detect a unique website visit and how you interacted with the advertising but do not track an individual to provide relevant online advertising.

Redirect notice. When you use the AddThis Tools on a Publisher Site to share information and content the Publisher makes available on the Publisher Site (“Publisher Content”), you are redirected through the AddThis Site before you are directed to your destination website where you want to publish or share the Publisher Content (e.g., to share Publisher Content to a social media site such as Facebook).

7. WHAT ARE YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS?

Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other applicable laws and regulations, individuals in certain jurisdictions may have data subject rights enabling them to opt-out of third party sharing or selling, or request deletion of, or access to, their personal information in Oracle’s possession or for which Oracle is otherwise responsible.

Opt-out and object to our use of personal information. Oracle offers multiple ways for you to opt out of third party sharing or selling and object to our use of your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy.

AddThis Opt-out. If you prefer that Oracle and our third party partners do not receive your personal information via Cookies and Pixels for the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, you may opt out of collection at any time via the Oracle Data Cloud opt-out, available at https://datacloudoptout.oracle.com/#optout. Upon opting out, we will place an opt-out Cookie on your device. The opt-out Cookie tells the AddThis Tools not to include information from that device in AddThis Data.

If you prefer that Oracle and our third party partners do not receive your personal information via Cookies and Pixels for the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, you may opt out of collection at any time via the Oracle Data Cloud opt-out, available at https://datacloudoptout.oracle.com/#optout. Upon opting out, we will place an opt-out Cookie on your device. The opt-out Cookie tells the AddThis Tools not to include information from that device in AddThis Data. AdTech Industry Opt-out. You may also opt out of third party sharing or selling by the Oracle Data Cloud by using the opt-out tools provided by the following industry groups: Digital Advertising Alliance (‘DAA’): http://www.aboutads.info/choices/ Network Advertising Initiative (‘NAI’): http://optout.networkadvertising.org European Interactive Digital Adverting Alliance (‘EDAA’): http://www.youronlinechoices.eu/ and http://www.edaa.eu/

You may also opt out of third party sharing or selling by the Oracle Data Cloud by using the opt-out tools provided by the following industry groups: Do Not Track. Oracle honors “Do Not Track” browser settings, meaning we will not track your browser for marketing purposes while you have “Do Not Track” turned on in your browser settings.

Please note that if you opt out using the first two opt out tools, you may still temporarily receive marketing due to marketing campaigns already underway. However, you will be opted-out of all future marketing campaigns that use the Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud.

Also note that the first two opt out tools are currently cookie-based and prevent Oracle from using, sharing, or selling your personal information for interest-based advertising on the browser on which they are installed. As a result, the opt out will only function if your browser is set to accept third-party cookies and may not function where cookies are sometimes automatically disabled or removed (e.g., certain mobile devices and operating systems). If you delete cookies, change your browser settings, switch browsers or computers, or use another operating system, you will need to opt out again. Oracle does not use persistent, unique identifiers to revive a previously opted-out profile or deleted cookie.

Blocking Emails Shared via AddThis Tools. You may opt of sharing content (with other users for example) by email using the AddThis Tools. By using the AddThis Tools, You agree to abide by the general rules of conduct in the AddThis Terms of Service. Oracle does not verify the email address you provide to share content via email. Oracle will delete the email address within 90 days of collection. To opt out of emails sent by you using AddThis Tools, please use the opt-out tool available at: http://www.addthis.com/privacy/email-opt-out.

Access personal information

In order to exercise your right to access your online information, you can use the Oracle Data Cloud Registry (“Registry”) to view the online segments Oracle has associated with your device. By accessing this Registry, you can view the types of third-party interest segments that are shared with or sold to Oracle Data Cloud customers. Please note that the interest segments you see within the Registry is information about you from the profile associated with the specific browser, computer or device that you are using to visit the Registry. You may see different segments when viewing the Registry from a different browser, computer or device. We therefore recommend using different browsers and devices when accessing the Registry.

Delete personal information

You can erase or delete the AddThis Data Oracle is processing about your device or remove segments in the Registry by opting out of AddThis services using the opt-out tool.

8. WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS UNDER THE CALIFORNIA CONSUMER PRIVACY ACT (CCPA)?

If you are a California resident, you may request that we:

1. disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:



the categories and specific pieces of personal information we collected about you and the categories of personal information we sold (see Section 4); the categories of sources from which we collected such personal information (see Section 4); the business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling Personal Information about you (see Section 5); and the categories of third parties to whom we sold or otherwise disclosed personal information (see Section 9).

2. delete personal information we collected from you (see Section 7); or

3. opt-out of any future sale of personal information about you (see Section 7).

We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

If you are a California resident, you may obtain information about exercising your rights, as described above, by contacting us at 1-800-633-0748. For information on the CCPA requests Oracle received, complied with, or denied for the previous calendar year, please visit Oracle’s Annual Consumer Privacy Reporting page, available here.

9. WHEN AND HOW CAN WE SHARE ADDTHIS DATA?

Sharing within Oracle

As a global corporation, AddThis Data can be shared globally throughout Oracle’s worldwide organization for business purposes, as specified in Section 4. A list of Oracle entities is available here. Please select a region and country to view the registered address and contact details of the Oracle entity or entities located in each country. Oracle employees are authorized to access personal information only to the extent necessary to perform their job functions.

Sharing or selling with third parties

We may share or sell AddThis Data with the following third parties for a commercial purpose:

Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners, including digital marketers, ad agencies, web publishers, demand side platforms, data management platforms, supply-side platforms and social media networks. Oracle’s use of AddThis Data by our Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud customers and partners is described in the Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud Privacy Policy; and

third-party service providers as necessary to perform Oracle Marketing & Data Cloud services on behalf of Oracle.

We may share or sell AddThis Data with the following third parties for a business purpose:

relevant third parties in the event of a reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets or stock, including in connection with any bankruptcy or similar proceedings; and

relevant third parties to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others; investigate or prevent fraud or malicious activity; or respond to government requests, including public and government authorities outside your country of residence, for national security and/or law enforcement purposes.

10. FOR HOW LONG DO WE RETAIN ADDTHIS DATA?

Oracle maintains personal information for the following retention periods:

We retain AddThis Data for 13 months as of collection. A 1% sample of AddThis Data (“Sample Dataset”) is retained for a maximum of 24 months for business continuity purposes. Oracle hashes the direct and indirect identifiers (such as IP address and cookie ID) in the Sample Dataset. ‘Hashing’ means the personal information cannot be associated with an individual without the use of additional information.

11. HOW IS ADDTHIS DATA SECURED?

Oracle has implemented appropriate technical, physical and organizational measures designed to protect personal information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, damage, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access as well as all other forms of unlawful processing.

12. DO WE PROCESS SENSITIVE PERSONAL INFORMATION?

Oracle does not create any online interest segments that reflect personal information that we consider sensitive. While the types of personal information considered sensitive may vary among consumers and applicable law, we consider the following types of personal information to be sensitive:

precise health, biometric, or genetic information, such as a certain medical condition like cancer or diabetes;

certain aspects linked to personal life, such as religious, political, or sexual orientation;

interest in “adult” activities, such as alcohol or drug use, gambling, an interest in weapon(s), or pornographic material; and

information considered sensitive based on applicable law.

We do not allow AddThis Data to be used for employment, credit, healthcare, or insurance eligibility purposes.

13. DOES ORACLE PROCESS ADDTHIS DATA FROM CHILDREN?

We do not intentionally collect or share AddThis Data of children under 16 years of age. Further, we prohibit our Publishers from providing Oracle with personal information from sites directed to children under the age of 16 or from consumers whose age these companies know to be under the age of 16.

14. IS ORACLE A MEMBER OF ANY INDUSTRY ORGANIZATIONS?

Oracle is a member of, and adheres to the regulatory principles of, several industry groups including the Network Advertising Initiative ('NAI'), the Digital Advertising Alliance ('DAA'), European Digital Advertising Alliance ('EDAA') and the Interactive Advertising Bureau ('IAB'). Please visit these industry groups for more information on the advertising industry and for more opt-out choices.

15. LINKS TO OTHER SITES

AddThis Platform and AddThis Tools contain links to, and allow you to share content on, third party websites and services. By providing such links to third party websites or services or allowing sharing of content, we are not endorsing, authorizing or representing that we are affiliated with that third party, nor are we endorsing the third party’s privacy or information security policies or practices. We encourage you to read the privacy policies of these third party websites and services to understand how such third parties collect, use and share information.

16. HOW IS ADDTHIS DATA HANDLED GLOBALLY?

Oracle is a global corporation with operations in over 80 countries and personal information is processed globally. If personal information is transferred to an Oracle recipient in a country that does not provide an adequate level of protection for personal information, Oracle will take measures designed to adequately protect information about you.

17. HOW DO I CONTACT ORACLE IF I HAVE QUESTIONS, COMMENTS OR COMPLAINTS?

For inquiries or complaints regarding this Privacy Policy, please contact Oracle’s Data Protection Officer by filling out our inquiry form and providing sufficient detail to allow us to properly understand and respond to your request. Or you can contact us at the address below:

Oracle Corporation

Global Data Protection Officer

Willis Tower

233 South Wacker Drive

45th Floor

Chicago, IL 60606

U.S.A.

18. DISPUTE RESOLUTION OR FILING A COMPLAINT

If you have any complaints regarding our compliance with this Privacy Policy, please contact us first. We will investigate and attempt to resolve complaints and disputes regarding use and disclosure of personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy and in accordance with applicable law.

If you have an unresolved privacy or data use concern that you believe we have not addressed satisfactorily, please contact our U.S.-based third-party dispute resolution provider (free of charge) at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request.

19. ORACLE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Oracle’s corporate headquarters are located at:

2300 Oracle Way

Austin, TX 78741

USA

Tel: +1.737.867.1000



Previous version: 03/20/20